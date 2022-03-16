1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — One of two Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies wounded in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest a man south of Tacoma, Washington, has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, died following Tuesday’s shootout in Spanaway, according to a statement from the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs.

“Please pray for Dom and for all that knew him and love him,” the statement on the law enforcement group’s Facebook page said.

Authorities say two sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington. (KING, Pierce County Sheriff's Dept via CNN)

The News Tribune reports Calata was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Tacoma after the shooting. He had been with the sheriff’s department for more than six years and was in the National Guard. Before that, Calata served five years in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University, was married and had a 4-year-old son.

The other deputy was identified as Rich Scaniffe, 45. Scaniffe was in serious condition after undergoing surgery at the St. Joseph Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Scaniffe has been with the department for 21 years. He is a patrol sergeant assigned to the Mountain detachment and commander of the SWAT team. Scaniffe is married and has a daughter in elementary school, officials said.

The shooting happened as members of a SWAT team tried to arrest a man for investigation of felony assault with a firearm, the sheriff says. (Source: KIRO/CNN)

“These are guys who have a heart for public service,” Sheriff Ed Troyer said. “It’s a tragedy all the way around.”

The suspect was killed in the shootout.

The deputies were helping the South Sound Gang Task Force serve a warrant to a 40-year-old man wanted for second-degree assault.

The man, who police said has prior felony convictions, was believed to be a candidate for the three strikes law. That means he would have faced life in prison if convicted of another crime.

Sgt. Rich Scaniffe, the 45-year-old SWAT commander, is in serious condition after undergoing surgery. A 21-year veteran of the force, he is married and has a young daughter, the sheriff’s department says. (Source: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.