AAA reminds drivers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and college basketball responsibly

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the arrival of college basketball’s March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day, many Americans are looking forward to a break from the stress of everyday life. AAA reminds drivers to celebrate responsibly and avoid becoming buzzed or tipsy behind the wheel.

“St. Patrick’s and the tournament both kick off on the same day, so there will be plenty of reasons to relax with family and friends starting on Thursday,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “But it’s also important to have a good game plan to get home safely – especially if you or someone you love overindulges.”

In 2020, 92 Idahoans died in crashes involving an impaired driver – or one every four days, representing nearly half of all crash deaths on Gem State roads that year.

