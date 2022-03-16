Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE AT 4:04 p.m.: Bundy will be fined $3,000 in addition to court fees. Bundy will also be placed on one-year probation.

Right-wing activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has been found guilty on two of the three charges against him stemming from last year, according to Alex Brizee of the Idaho Statesman.

The jury did not reach a verdict on Bundy’s first trespassing charge.

The Idaho Statesman reports Bundy was convicted on one count of trespassing, with his other conviction being for resisting or obstructing officers’ arrests and seizures.

According to the Idaho Statesman, if a jury determines this to be Bundy’s second trespassing offense, he could be sentenced to up to six months in jail and a fine between $1,500 and $3,000. However, if they find this is his first offense, he could be fined anywhere between $500 to $1,000.

