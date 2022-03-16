Advertisement

Behind the Business: The Twin Falls Zoological Center

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Located right within the Magic Valley Mall, a trip to the jungle will be awaiting you in the future.

“We basically started out as an exotic animal rescue for the Magic Valley, and that kind of grew to cover a large portion of the state of Idaho,” said Josh Dowding, the executive director of the Twin Falls Zoological Center.

The Twin Falls Zoological Center offers exhibits for just about any animal.

“Taking in animals that are exotic, that people can’t keep, or that organizations can’t keep, and we just provide a place for them,” said Dowding.

And while providing a place for these animals, the Zoological Center lives by one motto: conservation begins with education and educating the next generation is what makes them most unique.

“You only conserve what you love, you only love what you understand, and you only love what you’re taught,” said “So without an opportunity to learn about these animals or the ecosystems that they live in around here, kids just don’t have to opportunity to learn to love and to have the desire to protect the animals and the environment that surrounds them.”

The Zoological Center will offer a wide array of animals from reptiles to sea life, and even local exhibits.

“We have freshwater stingrays, we’ll have saltwater stingrays, we’ll have a few different species of parrot, some exotic mammals, porcupine, things like that,” said Dowding.

And while the location isn’t opened yet, Dowding hopes they are able to open very soon.

“We’ve got some final details now, now we’re hoping for late spring, so maybe June or July of this year,” Dowding said.

