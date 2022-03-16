Brown, Dr. A. Paul

LEWISTON, UT—Amos Paul Brown, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 12, 2022, due to complications from a stroke. His wife and children were grateful to be there with him as he did his best to regain his strength the last three weeks of his life.

Paul was born to parents Clarence Bell Brown and Ruth Cottle Brown on October 16, 1931, in Lewiston, Utah. He was the fourth of five children: two sisters (Sharron and Corrine) and two brothers (Bob and Bill.) As a teenager, Paul was a good student, but he said that his mind was always on sports. He lettered in high school basketball, baseball, and football, and made the all-state baseball and football teams. His family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, in 1948, where Paul worked at the sugar factory for two years to earn money for college. He received an athletic scholarship to the Southern Idaho College of Education in Albion, Idaho, where he met and fell in love with fellow-student, Barbara Norton. They were married in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on August 24, 1951, and then headed to Logan, Utah, where Paul majored in pre-dentistry at Utah State University. In 1955, they moved to Chicago, Illinois, where Paul graduated from Northwestern University School of Dentistry four years (and four children) later.

Paul and Barbara chose Burley, Idaho, to build Paul’s dental practice and raise their family. Word quickly spread that Dr. Brown was a wonderful dentist, and the practice at 1334 Miller Avenue, thrived, as his patients referred extended family, neighbors, and co-workers. They had two more children in Burley, and all six of them enjoyed growing up there.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many ward and stake callings, including bishop of the Burley 5th Ward. In 1974, Paul and Barbara lost their 16-year-old son, Michael, in a car accident. Their deep faith in Jesus Christ and loving support from friends and family gave them strength as they continued to meet the demands of their young family. In addition to his hobbies of reading and fishing, Paul was a devoted BYU football fan, and he loved attending the games with his sons. It’s very likely that Paul and his son, Michael, will be together doing a little fishing and cheering for the “Cougs.”

After 40 years, Paul retired, and they moved to Orem, Utah. They traveled regularly to Ohio, Texas, and Toronto, Canada, to attend blessings, baptisms, graduations, and the weddings of their 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Their adventures continued as they volunteered to teach conversational English to medical and research students in mainland China through BYU’s David M. Kennedy Center of International Studies.

Paul is deeply loved and will be missed by his wife, Barbara, and his children: Bobbi (Ed) Reynolds, Paul Jr. (Dawn) Brown, David Brown, Douglas Brown (Dwinn Brown), Lisa (Doug) Webber and is preceded in death by Michael Brown. “Papa” was deeply proud of his grandchildren: Michelle Reynolds, Jason (Jamie) Reynolds, Allyson (Chad) Dunbar, Jennifer (Joe) Black, Jordan (Mara) Reynolds, Erin Reynolds, Brooke (Ben) Bergin, Paul III (Krista) Brown, Cameron (Anna) Brown, Alexandra (Jose) Franco, Bari (Anthony) Julander, Tiffany (John) Ray, Diana (Richard) DeRitter, Deb (Jesse) Jones, Rachel (Reagen) Grossgebauer, and Courtney (Alex) Vanderholm. The joy continued as Papa and Grandma’s great-grandchildren arrived: Maddie and Marley Angle; Gavin, Xander, and Piper Reynolds; Walker and Noah Dunbar; Ashton Black; Emma, Rachel, Luke, and Max Bergin; Braydon and Kaycia Julander; Paul IV, Asher, and Michael Brown; Henry, Cosette, and June Brown; Camden, Ella, and Olive Grossgebauer; and Noah Solis, Isaiah, and Josiah Ray.

There will be a special viewing for family and friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

The funeral will be held at noon Monday, March 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Suncrest 10th Ward, located at 95 N. 600 W., in Orem, where a viewing will held from 10 until 11:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Orem City Cemetery.

A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at the following link: https://youtu.be/lHMmpJEQ1sE.

