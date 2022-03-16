Advertisement

6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf teams’ van crash in Texas

Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night bus crash near Andrews, Texas. (Source: KOSA/CNN)
By Mary Kate Hamilton, CBS7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:57 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - Nine people were killed, including six University of the Southwest students and the golf coach, in a crash in Texas involving the team’s van, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

Two other students were in critical condition and airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

The Ford Transit van carrying the golf team collided with a Dodge 2500 truck. Public safety officials said the truck was traveling southbound when it moved into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and collided head-on with the van, KOSA reported.

Authorities said there were fatalities in both vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released the names of the victims.

A fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team bus and a...
The Texas Highway District Crash Team is investigating the accident.

University of the Southwest is a private Christian university in Hobbs, New Mexico. The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members, and counseling would be available on campus.

The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament Tuesday at Midland College, the Associated Press reported.

