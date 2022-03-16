Advertisement

Indiana community leader asks Congress for increased funding to help expectant moms

Debie Coble, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. testifies at a House Ways...
Debie Coble, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. testifies at a House Ways and Means subcommittee.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A local program through the Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. helps provide in-home visits for expectant mothers. The organization says it’s helping hundreds of families a year.

Wednesday, the group’s president and CEO, Debie Coble, traveled to Washington to make the case for continued and increased federal funding.

Coble was introduced at the House Ways and Means subcommittee by Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-IN)

Coble told lawmakers that a home visiting program makes a real difference in Northwest Indiana, and that Congress should continue supporting it. After the hearing, Coble said, “not only are we helping the immediate family, we’re helping future families to get on their feet and to grow. And again, not just to survive, but to thrive.”

The program through Goodwill Industries of Michiana is backstopped by the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program.

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration says the overall federal program serves many of the most vulnerable families, and in 2020 it helped more than 140,000 parents and children. Its goal is to improve positive maternal and child health outcomes.

In Northwest Indiana, Coble says 16 nurses helped more than 500 families in 2021. She said, “it is all about helping mom have a healthy pregnancy, a fantastic delivery, and then a child that is growing and developing.”

Congresswoman Walorski supports extending federal funding for another five years. Walorski said, “This is a program that has worked in my district, it’s working all over the country.”

Coble also said that her program is at capacity, and with rising costs it will take more federal funding to ensure families can continue receiving at-home help. Federal funding expires at the end of September.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges
According to LS Power, work in the Western U.S. has just begun
New wind turbine project brings jobs to Southern Idaho

Latest News

More than $1 billion in COVID-19 relief money hangs in the balance
12 Idaho House Democrats key to passing Idaho budget bills
The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Brad Little
Idaho House passes Texas-style heartbeat law
The bill passed by a vote of 47-21
Bill focusing on elections passes Idaho House
The conflict in Ukraine rages on into March
House Resolution calls for divestment in Russia
Nate, who represents District 34, will seek his fourth term
Ron Nate announces re-election bid