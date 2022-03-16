Advertisement

ISP officers given awards for saving lives

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three Idaho State Police officers based in Jerome were awarded life-saving awards on Wednesday.

The award is given out to officers who, while on or off duty, save the life of another individual.

At the ceremony, Corporal Steve McClain, Sergeant Michael Wendler, and Trooper Bryce Rutland were awarded for their service, with placards and red and white ribbon medals.

During the ceremony, Sergeant Wendler spoke about the awards and how they represent the important role the force has played during a difficult time.

“It’s been a tough couple of years,” said Wendler. “I think a couple of these incidents really highlight the crisis of mental health and how the last couple of years have affected that.”

According to ISP, these awards were given out Wednesday highlight officers who exemplify what it means to be an Idaho State Police officer.

