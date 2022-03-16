New wind turbine project brings jobs to Southern Idaho

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, an announcement from LS Power and Magic Valley Energy, well-known players in Idaho energy production signaled the beginning of yet another proposal here in Southern Idaho.

“We’re very excited to announce a new wind energy project in Twin Falls County,” said LS Power Senior Director of Project Development Luke Papez.

LS Power, the same company working on the Lava Ridge Wind Project, announced Monday a new wind turbine proposal here in Twin Falls County, which promises to bring a range of benefits to Southern Idaho.

“School districts in the area will be large beneficiaries to the tax revenues during the operations phase,” Papez said. “(The) College of Southern Idaho could see a significant increase in their tax revenue stream as well.”

Money aside, the project is set to provide hundreds of construction jobs over a two-year period with around 20 full-time jobs once the project is completed, which is expected to happen in 2026.

Papez tells me working with ranchers, landowners, and community members through the foundational steps of the Lava Ridge Wind Project will guide him and his team during this new project, titled the Salmon Falls Wind Project.

“We certainly learned a lot from working with the community around the Lava Wind Project and look to apply many of those lessons learned as we pursue the Salmon Falls Wind Project and continue a good relationship with stakeholders in and around the project area,” Papez said.

The proposed 280 turbines would produce approximately 800 megawatts of electricity to be used around the Western United States.

The production of clean energy within the state will provide tax rebates in the hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, which will be spent, in large part, within local school districts.

“Idaho has a long-standing tradition of being a source and a consumer of clean energy,” Papez said. “This advances that objective in the state and across the west.”

