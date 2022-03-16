Simerly, Toni Ann

WENDELL—Toni Simerly, 72, of Wendell, Idaho, died at her home on May, 15, 2022 surrounded by the family that she loved. Her passing marks the end of the life of a strong, beautiful woman that was the glue that held her family together.

Toni was born July 26, 1949 to Donnella and Clifford Thacker. She was raised and educated in Gooding, Idaho.

She met and married Lonnie Cisco in Gooding, Idaho. Later she met the love of her life, Harold Simerly. They were married March 29, 1978 and would have celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary in a few short weeks. Through these marriages, they had three children. Lorie and Jay Cisco and Paula Simerly.

Toni grew up in Gooding riding horses and being in the country. She worked at the Lincoln Inn and the Y-Inn. After that she started working at Simerly’s. Harold used to say that soon after she started working there, she started fooling around with the boss. Toni had never traveled much but together with Harold they were able to visit Hawaii several years, Europe, Australia and then to New Zealand. They sailed through the Panama Canal and every island in the Caribbean. They spent many enjoyable times in the Florida Keys with Connie and Jerry Ridley. They also camped several times with Rick and Bette Boss. Lately, they would travel to Parker Arizona for the winter where they met many wonderful friends.

Toni is survived by: her husband - Harold Simerly of Wendell; her daughter - Lorie (Cisco) Winmill of Featherville, Idaho and daughter - Paula Simerly of Twin Falls, Idaho. She had two sisters - Gail (Lorne) Doggett of Ontario, Or. and Vickie (Jim) Greer of Fruitland, Idaho; and one brother - Noel (Patti) Thacker of Gooding, Idaho. She leaves behind five grandchildren - Jason (Jill) Bates, Natasha Bates, Austin (Brandi) Blackwell, Lynzee (Christian) Blackwell, and Josslinn Simerly. She also had five great grandchildren - Lexi and Payton Bates, Lizzie Morris, Summer Campbell and Paizlee Blackwell-Tilley.

Toni was proceeded in death by her parents; her son - Jay Cisco; and a great grand-daughter - Madison Bates.

A celebration of life will be at the New Life Community Church (800 West Main) in Wendell, Idaho on Saturday, March 19 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

A potluck will follow at the church following the service. All are invited.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

