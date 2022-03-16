Advertisement

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office is letting the public know of a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are making phone calls threatening citizens with arrests and demanding money for missing jury duty. The scammers are also spoofing phone numbers making their calls appear to be coming from local law enforcement.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the courts say they will never demand money to be paid over the phone or via prepaid visa cards over the phone and they will not come to your house and arrest you for missing jury duty.

