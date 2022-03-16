Advertisement

Valley volleyball player signs with Pacific University

Justyce Schilz earned all-conference honors for the Vikings
Justyce Schilz inked with Pacific University, a Division III school in Forest Grove, Oregon.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:05 PM MDT
Boasting a 4.0 GPA, she earned a Founders Scholarship for her academic accolades.

Schilz is excited for the next adventure, competing in the Northwest Conference.

She helped the Vikings win the 2A district championship in 2020 and 1A DI district title in 2019.

Schilz gives credit to her coaches for giving her a chance.

”Valley has been awesome as far as coaching goes, my coach has always pushed me since day one,” Schulz said. “ She saw something in me I didn’t see in myself and I think that helped me to believe in myself and become a better player.”

Schilz is a three-sport athlete and earned all-conference honors during her time as a Viking.

