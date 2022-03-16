Valley volleyball player signs with Pacific University

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Justyce Schilz inked with Pacific University, a Division III school in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Boasting a 4.0 GPA, she earned a Founders Scholarship for her academic accolades.

Schilz is excited for the next adventure, competing in the Northwest Conference.

She helped the Vikings win the 2A district championship in 2020 and 1A DI district title in 2019.

Schilz gives credit to her coaches for giving her a chance.

”Valley has been awesome as far as coaching goes, my coach has always pushed me since day one,” Schulz said. “ She saw something in me I didn’t see in myself and I think that helped me to believe in myself and become a better player.”

Schilz is a three-sport athlete and earned all-conference honors during her time as a Viking.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.