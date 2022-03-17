Bill bans discrimination against coronavirus unvaccinated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation preventing most private and public entities in Idaho from discriminating against people who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine headed to the full House on Thursday.

The House Business Committee voted 14-3 to approve the measure that prevents employers from requiring employees get the vaccine or entities requiring visitors or attendees be vaccinated. Violations would be a misdemeanor punishable with a $1,000 penalty.

“This is the first piece of the puzzle, in my mind, of reclaiming these individual rights that have been pulled away,” said and the bill’s sponsor. “This is a stake in the ground as we’ve been sliding down the hill.”

But Liza Leonard, the director of public affairs for Ball Ventures in Idaho Falls, said the legislation will negatively impact at-will employment in Idaho. The state currently has about a 2% unemployment rate, which means unhappy employees can easily find new jobs elsewhere if they don’t like the requirements at their current job, she said.

“The Legislature should not be considering a bill that expands regulations on employers,” Leonard said. “To retain and attract businesses here in Idaho, we have to continue to be a business-friendly state.”

The measure has exemptions involving federal law, existing employee-employer contracts, and businesses that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Republican Rep. Charlie Shepherd voted for the measure.

“We have to be the referee in this argument between business and the individual,” he said. “Once in a while we have to take a side. And if we’re going to err, we need to err on the side of the individual and not the bottom line of the business.”

Republican Rep. Rod Furniss of Rigby said there are sound financial reasons that businesses require vaccination, including that vaccination protects people who catch coronavirus from long, expensive hospital stays.

“Business owners have rights — they need the ability to run a business, they need the autonomy to run that business,” Furniss said. “Idaho has no business mandating employers on what to do. That’s what’s made Idaho successful in the last 200 years.”

Opponents also said the measure allows discrimination against those who are vaccinated and doesn’t protect vulnerable people.

The measure, if it becomes law, will expire one year after the termination of all state emergency declarations related to coronavirus.

Republican Gov. Brad Little announced earlier this month that he will lift the state’s public health emergency disaster declaration on April 15, just over two years since it was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means if the bill becomes law, it will expire on April 15, 2023.

Republican Reps. Brent Crane and Tammy Nichols both said they wished the bill was permanent, rather than one that would expire after one year.

The measure has already passed the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.