Advertisement

Brad Little signs transportation funding bill into law

The Governor is expected to sign another transportation funding bill into law in the next few days that will include $200 million for road maintenance
A new bill is expected to come soon providing $200 million for road maintenance in Idaho
A new bill is expected to come soon providing $200 million for road maintenance in Idaho(The Idaho Transportation Department)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:57 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed hundreds of millions of dollars in new transportation funding into law on Thursday.

The plan, part of Little’s Leading Idaho initiative, includes $200 million in funding for new bridges, $6 million for air, $18 million for debt payments for Garvee projects, $10 million for safe pedestrian crossings, and $10 million for a new road at the Port of Lewiston.

“We are taking advantage of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully fund known transportation needs – to maintain our roads and bridges permanently – with no new taxes. Last year, together we passed the largest transportation funding package in state history, and we did it without raising taxes. But we did not stop there. We cannot continue our record economic trajectory if our logging trucks can’t get across old bridges or we can’t get our farm products to market.”

“This bill invests another $200 million in one-time funding to clear out one-third of the backlog of deficient bridges, and we are closing in on another $200 million in ongoing funding to fully address our known maintenance needs locally and statewide,” Governor Little said in a press release on Thursday.

The Governor is expected to sign another transportation funding bill into law in the next few days that will include $200 million for road maintenance.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy
The project will begin March 21
Improvements on US-93 to begin next week in Twin Falls
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
DHW comments on the child welfare process after Bundy controversy
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)
Chobani donates thousands of meals to the Twin Falls School District
The high gas prices have started to affect local school districts
High gas prices affecting school districts