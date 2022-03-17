Brad Little signs transportation funding bill into law

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed hundreds of millions of dollars in new transportation funding into law on Thursday.

The plan, part of Little’s Leading Idaho initiative, includes $200 million in funding for new bridges, $6 million for air, $18 million for debt payments for Garvee projects, $10 million for safe pedestrian crossings, and $10 million for a new road at the Port of Lewiston.

“We are taking advantage of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully fund known transportation needs – to maintain our roads and bridges permanently – with no new taxes. Last year, together we passed the largest transportation funding package in state history, and we did it without raising taxes. But we did not stop there. We cannot continue our record economic trajectory if our logging trucks can’t get across old bridges or we can’t get our farm products to market.”

“This bill invests another $200 million in one-time funding to clear out one-third of the backlog of deficient bridges, and we are closing in on another $200 million in ongoing funding to fully address our known maintenance needs locally and statewide,” Governor Little said in a press release on Thursday.

The Governor is expected to sign another transportation funding bill into law in the next few days that will include $200 million for road maintenance.

