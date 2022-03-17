Advertisement

Collaboration aims to brings EV charging stations to Idaho

The idea is something the City of Twin Falls would be excited to get behind
Volvo will install as many as 60 fast chargers along a route of more than 1,300 miles
Volvo will install as many as 60 fast chargers along a route of more than 1,300 miles(WCTV)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Electric vehicle manufacturers envision a future where charging your car is as easy as finding a Starbucks, and a new collaboration may make that possible here in Idaho.

The Seattle-based coffee company is partnering with Volvo to establish charging stations every 100 miles from Denver to the Pacific Northwest, with Twin Falls falling right in the middle of the route.

Volvo Car USA will install as many as 60 Volvo-branded ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations along the 1,350-mile route.

The idea is something the city would be excited to get behind.

“We’ve only heard interest at this point ... we haven’t received any permits or anything specifically for that, but we know it’s only just a matter of time and the city is very much open,” said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls. “We know the future ahead of us, we’re going to have to have more charging stations.”

The plan, according to Volvo, is to have these stations up and running by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges
According to LS Power, work in the Western U.S. has just begun
New wind turbine project brings jobs to Southern Idaho

Latest News

Hundreds of people showed up to the parade
Twin Falls celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
100 Year Old Volunteer celebrates birthday today
Local volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Bill bans discrimination against coronavirus unvaccinated
Opponents said the increase is not enough to cover the increasing cost of food, and would...
Bill to boost Idaho grocery sales tax credit heads to Senate