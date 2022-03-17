Collaboration aims to brings EV charging stations to Idaho

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Electric vehicle manufacturers envision a future where charging your car is as easy as finding a Starbucks, and a new collaboration may make that possible here in Idaho.

The Seattle-based coffee company is partnering with Volvo to establish charging stations every 100 miles from Denver to the Pacific Northwest, with Twin Falls falling right in the middle of the route.

Volvo Car USA will install as many as 60 Volvo-branded ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations along the 1,350-mile route.

The idea is something the city would be excited to get behind.

“We’ve only heard interest at this point ... we haven’t received any permits or anything specifically for that, but we know it’s only just a matter of time and the city is very much open,” said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls. “We know the future ahead of us, we’re going to have to have more charging stations.”

The plan, according to Volvo, is to have these stations up and running by the end of 2022.

