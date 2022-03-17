Cost of crude oil briefly dips, now surging again

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho drivers aren’t feeling very lucky this St. Patrick’s Day, with fill-ups costing more “green” than ever before.

According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular gas set a new record on Tuesday at $4.37 per gallon, then dipped slightly as the cost of crude oil dropped below $100 per barrel earlier this week. But crude prices are back on the rise today, and if the trend continues, pump prices will follow.

“It feels pretty strange to talk about crude ‘falling’ to $95 per barrel yesterday, but we hit $123 per barrel just over a week ago,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Prices are climbing today with the market projecting that global supplies will get even tighter in the coming weeks as sanctions against Russia take effect.”

Today, Idaho’s average price is $4.36 per gallon, which is six cents more than a week ago, 84 cents more than a month ago, and $1.40 more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $4.29, which is three cents less than a week ago, 77 cents more than a month ago, and $1.41 more than a year ago.

