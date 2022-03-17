Filer teams get sweep of Kimberly
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Filer Softball didn’t panic after being down 5-0 midway through its conference opener against Kimberly, they rallied. The Wildcats scored nine runs in the fourth and sixth innings to shock the Bulldogs, 18-8.
Niah Mason led Filer with four hits in five at-bats.
Sydney Snyder went three innings, allowing five runs on one hit and striking out three walking four. Xia Pierce pitched the three innings giving up 3 runs, striking out 3 walking none.
For the Bulldogs, Mallory Kelsey pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits and striking out three. Taylor Bishop threw two innings out of the bullpen.
Demi Vega went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Kimberly.
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES
Pocatello 14, Burley 2
Burley 8, Pocatello 7: Noa Thurston hit a walk-off double.
BASEBALL
Filer 11, Kimberly 5
The Wildcats earned their first victory over the Bulldogs in four years.
River Chadwick had two hits and a double in the loss. Anthony Morquecho also tallied two hits.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES
Preston 13, Burley 3
Burley 7, Preston 6
Buhl 12, Wendell 2 (5): Kaden Hunsaker pitched a complete game for the Indians, striking out six. Jayme Ramos tallied two hits and three RBIs. Bunn led the Trojans with two hits and an RBI.
