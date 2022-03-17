Advertisement

House approves Idaho’s higher ed budget

Concerns over critical race theory lingered over the budget proposal
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s higher education institutions had their budget approved by the Idaho House on Wednesday.

Their new budget will be $643 million for Boise State University, Idaho State University, Lewis-Clark State College, and the University of Idaho.

Some House members wanted their budget cut for this year over accusations of teaching critical race theory, however, backers of the budget said the schools were responsive towards the concerns of lawmakers.

