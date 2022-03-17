Advertisement

Idaho man killed in Ukraine

Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DRIGGS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man from Idaho has been killed in Ukraine.

Jim Hill was killed in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. Hill traveled there to receive treatment for MS for him and his partner, a Ukrainian citizen.

A family friend told KIFI she was informed by the U.S. embassy Hill was found by Ukrainian police.

That family friend, Karin Moseley, told KIFI Hill wanted to save the world.

“He helped anybody who crossed his path, that he could. To a fault. To a fault,” she said.

