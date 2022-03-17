Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls is a rapidly growing community with a population of now over 50,000 people. And with more people moving in, infrastructure has to improve.

“Conditions overall I think are good at the Twin Falls County Jail,” said Captain Doug Hughes, the captain of the security services division, in Twin Falls County.

But not everyone agrees with that sentiment. A former inmate who wished to remain anonymous says there are numerous problems.

“Everyone was complaining, and I noticed that there were so many complaints and nothing ever being done about it,” the former inmate said. “So I recommended that everybody write their grievances down.”

11 letters in total, all from different inmates, have similar complaints. Not enough beds, mold on mattresses, not having adequate space to eat, inadequate healthcare, and other complaints. The inmate I spoke to agrees.

“All the mats came in and we had to spray them with disinfectant, wipe them down,” they said. “They were horribly disgusting, they’d go back into population stinking, you just can’t take all the smell out of it.”

I asked Captain Hughes about this, and I was told something very different.

“Since COVID has been the issue, there’s no such thing as a dirty boat or mattress in that facility,” said Hughes.

And with COVID-19 still spreading within the community, we wondered how the jail was handling the situation.

“We’ll give a COVID test on people that want them requested,” said Hughes. But in one letter, and in speaking to the former inmate, tests are hard to come by.

“I put in a request to get a COVID test, they told me they didn’t have enough tests to go around. That it was only for emergencies, and they put me back in general population where I then got everyone else sick,” the former inmate told KMVT.

In the end, inmates are asking for things to be changed. “I’m just hoping that conditions could be better there,” the former inmate said.

