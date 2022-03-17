Advertisement

Jerome’s Miller to play collegiate golf

Mackenzie Miller signed with Lewis-Clark State College on Monday at Jerome High School.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:32 AM MDT
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mackenzie Miller signed with Lewis-Clark State College on Monday at Jerome High School.

The senior is joining the golf program after spending four years on varsity in high school.

A team captain and first team all-conference selection, Miller is also a member of the National Honor Society.

Following college, she aspires to become a registered nurse and an esthetician.

