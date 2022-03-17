Jerome’s Miller to play collegiate golf

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mackenzie Miller signed with Lewis-Clark State College on Monday at Jerome High School.

The senior is joining the golf program after spending four years on varsity in high school.

Warrior Golf Welcomes Mackenzie Miller https://t.co/v0DVFdLQar — LC State Warriors (@LCWarriors) February 9, 2022

A team captain and first team all-conference selection, Miller is also a member of the National Honor Society.

Following college, she aspires to become a registered nurse and an esthetician.

