Local volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One volunteer at the Magic Valley Humanitarian Center celebrated a major milestone Thursday.

Majorie Stapelman turned 100 years old Thursday and is still in great health.

She is a volunteer at the Magic Valley Humanitarian Center in Rupert making quilts. In fact, fellow volunteers say she can make a quilt faster than most of the other volunteers.

She says she loves coming in to help and serve the community she loves.

”This is something wonderful they’ve done here, and I’m glad I can still come and do it,” Stapleman said. “I’m losing my eyesight so I won’t be able to do it much longer but, as long as I can I’d like to serve.”

