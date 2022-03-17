Advertisement

Newly discovered saber-toothed cat found in southern California

Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:06 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A newly discovered species of prehistoric cat was unearthed in southern California.

On Tuesday, the San Diego Natural History Museum unveiled the fossilized jaw and teeth from a species found in San Diego County.

The newly discovered species of prehistoric cats were one of the first species to exclusively...
The newly discovered species of prehistoric cats were one of the first species to exclusively eat meat.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)

Scientists believe the saber-toothed animal lived over 40 million years ago and was about the size of a bobcat. It was also one of the first species to have an exclusively meat-based diet.

They say the new kind of hunter was a part of a mysterious group of animals that are now completely extinct.

Researchers believe the predator’s traits still live on in “true cats” that are hyper-carnivores, including some house cats.

Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a discussion Friday.
Don’t help Russia’s invasion, Biden tells China’s Xi
The woman, later identified as LaKevia Jackson, appeared to be attending a celebration at the...
Woman killed in argument over bowling ball, Atlanta police say