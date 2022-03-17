Advertisement

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Moss Greenhouses

The Jerome shop is celebrating 70 years in business
Salute to Idaho Agriculture
Salute to Idaho Agriculture(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For decades, the Moss family has been supplying the Magic Valley with flowers year-round out of Moss Greenhouses in Jerome.

“We’re celebrating 70 years. My brother and I are starting to transition and take over the business,” said Jennifer Moss of Moss Greenhouses.

For four generations, the Moss’s have helped keep Idaho homes and gardens green and bountiful, no matter the challenges of the region.

“We are growing regionally specific plants that are cold-toned for the Intermountain West,” said Moss.

Moss tells me the practice of cold toning their plants give them an upper hand over other suppliers, whose plants may run into issues here in our region.

“All of us know that there might be a snowstorm in May or June if it’s one of those (years). So, we try to set you up for success in the garden,” she said.

Those successful gardens, Moss says, helped many of her customers through some of the hardest days of their lives.

“We were essential. It’s hard to watch the news because it just brings you down, if you’re on social media it brings you down. So, the garden gets you away from that, it gives you an escape,” said Moss.

When you enter the doors of Moss Greenhouses, the warmth of gas-heated spaces and the color of endless rows of blooming plants draw you in.

Moss hopes, with any luck, you take some of that warmth home with you.

“We want you to leave enriched and inspired and on fire, so to speak,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
Officials are urging people to stay off the roads if possible
Slick road conditions lead to I-84 pileup
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges
According to LS Power, work in the Western U.S. has just begun
New wind turbine project brings jobs to Southern Idaho

Latest News

Hundreds of people showed up to the parade
Twin Falls celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
100 Year Old Volunteer celebrates birthday today
Local volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail
U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Bill bans discrimination against coronavirus unvaccinated
Opponents said the increase is not enough to cover the increasing cost of food, and would...
Bill to boost Idaho grocery sales tax credit heads to Senate