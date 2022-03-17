Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Moss Greenhouses

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For decades, the Moss family has been supplying the Magic Valley with flowers year-round out of Moss Greenhouses in Jerome.

“We’re celebrating 70 years. My brother and I are starting to transition and take over the business,” said Jennifer Moss of Moss Greenhouses.

For four generations, the Moss’s have helped keep Idaho homes and gardens green and bountiful, no matter the challenges of the region.

“We are growing regionally specific plants that are cold-toned for the Intermountain West,” said Moss.

Moss tells me the practice of cold toning their plants give them an upper hand over other suppliers, whose plants may run into issues here in our region.

“All of us know that there might be a snowstorm in May or June if it’s one of those (years). So, we try to set you up for success in the garden,” she said.

Those successful gardens, Moss says, helped many of her customers through some of the hardest days of their lives.

“We were essential. It’s hard to watch the news because it just brings you down, if you’re on social media it brings you down. So, the garden gets you away from that, it gives you an escape,” said Moss.

When you enter the doors of Moss Greenhouses, the warmth of gas-heated spaces and the color of endless rows of blooming plants draw you in.

Moss hopes, with any luck, you take some of that warmth home with you.

“We want you to leave enriched and inspired and on fire, so to speak,” she said.

