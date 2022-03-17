Advertisement

Tentinger named NJCAA National Player of the Week

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:21 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Softball team boasts the NJCAA National Player of the Week after her record-tying performance.

In Gracie Tentinger’s 10 hits over the weekend against Southern Nevada, eight of them were home runs. She had three homers in one game, tying a school record.

The Mountain View High School graduate tallied 17 RBIs and scored nine times.

On the season, the freshman leads the team with a .439 batting average, 13 home runs, 38 RBIs and a slugging percentage of 1.091.

Tentinger also earned the SWAC Player of the Week, while August Cowan is the Pitcher of the Week.

CSI has won 12 straight, boasts a 16-5 record and is receiving votes in the national poll. The Golden Eagles have a four-game series on Friday and Saturday at Salt Lake.

