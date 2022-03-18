Advertisement

Ammon Bundy calls for demonstrations in front of judge’s house

In a four-minute live stream posted to his Youtube channel, Bundy said the judge had “ripped hundreds of families apart,”
Bundy posted the livestream to his Youtube channel
Bundy posted the livestream to his Youtube channel(WKYT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Activist and Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has called for demonstrations in front of the house of an Idaho judge.

In a four-minute live stream posted to his Youtube channel, Bundy said the judge had “ripped hundreds of families apart,” and wondered why she was allowed the power to decide in cases like this despite having no children of her own, according to Bundy.

In the video, Bundy said:

“I’m calling on you to put off whatever you’re doing tomorrow, and come to (the judge’s) house .... This is a peaceful way to show we will not allow this to go on any longer.”

“Patriot groups all across Idaho and the country, I cannot try to hold you back any longer. What is happening in this case is so atrocious and ongoing that I cannot justify trying to hold you back any longer. Whatever you do, you do on your own. But it is not acceptable that Cyrus is not home with his loving family. And I cannot justify holding you back any longer.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges
According to LS Power, work in the Western U.S. has just begun
New wind turbine project brings jobs to Southern Idaho

Latest News

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
DHW comments on the child welfare process after Bundy controversy
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)
Chobani donates thousands of meals to the Twin Falls School District
The high gas prices have started to affect local school districts
High gas prices affecting school districts
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
The couple have been charged with numerous crimes. (Courtesy police photos)
Chad Daybell seeks to have his case separated from Lori Vallow’s