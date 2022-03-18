Ammon Bundy calls for demonstrations in front of judge’s house

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Activist and Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has called for demonstrations in front of the house of an Idaho judge.

In a four-minute live stream posted to his Youtube channel, Bundy said the judge had “ripped hundreds of families apart,” and wondered why she was allowed the power to decide in cases like this despite having no children of her own, according to Bundy.

In the video, Bundy said:

“I’m calling on you to put off whatever you’re doing tomorrow, and come to (the judge’s) house .... This is a peaceful way to show we will not allow this to go on any longer.”

“Patriot groups all across Idaho and the country, I cannot try to hold you back any longer. What is happening in this case is so atrocious and ongoing that I cannot justify trying to hold you back any longer. Whatever you do, you do on your own. But it is not acceptable that Cyrus is not home with his loving family. And I cannot justify holding you back any longer.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.