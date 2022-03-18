Chad Daybell seeks to have his case separated from Lori Vallow’s

REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The attorney for Chad Daybell has filed a motion to have his case separated from the case of Lori Vallow Daybell.

The judge in the case, Steven Boyce, did not make a decision as of the time of this publication but said he would issue a written ruling.

“I don’t want any delay, I need a decision one way or the other as to whether this is going to be severed,” said John Prior, Daybell’s attorney during the hearing according to KMVT sister station KBOI. “We have no certainty where this is going to be in another five or six months. I think it’s inappropriate to put Mr. Daybell hanging in this situation.”

Daybell and Lori Vallow have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

