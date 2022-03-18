Advertisement

Chad Daybell seeks to have his case separated from Lori Vallow’s

Daybell and Lori Vallow have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder
The couple have been charged with numerous crimes. (Courtesy police photos)
The couple have been charged with numerous crimes. (Courtesy police photos)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The attorney for Chad Daybell has filed a motion to have his case separated from the case of Lori Vallow Daybell.

The judge in the case, Steven Boyce, did not make a decision as of the time of this publication but said he would issue a written ruling.

“I don’t want any delay, I need a decision one way or the other as to whether this is going to be severed,” said John Prior, Daybell’s attorney during the hearing according to KMVT sister station KBOI. “We have no certainty where this is going to be in another five or six months. I think it’s inappropriate to put Mr. Daybell hanging in this situation.”

Daybell and Lori Vallow have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges
According to LS Power, work in the Western U.S. has just begun
New wind turbine project brings jobs to Southern Idaho

Latest News

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
DHW comments on the child welfare process after Bundy controversy
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)
Chobani donates thousands of meals to the Twin Falls School District
The high gas prices have started to affect local school districts
High gas prices affecting school districts
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans