Advertisement

Chobani donates thousands of meals to the Twin Falls School District

The school district is always looking to help those in need
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Spring break gives many reasons to be excited, but that is not the case for all families in Southern Idaho.

For some, the break from school also means an interruption in the school-provided meals that can help so many with food insecurity.

This week, a partnership between the Twin Falls School District and Chobani continued as the company donated thousands of meals to the district’s at-risk services center.

This donation means the center is able to better prepare families who face food insecurity for the break ahead.

“These families are kind of hopeless when they come in, and once they see everything I can do for them, it gives them hope when they have been depressed and in a dark place. It just is a good feeling,” said at-risk services coordinator Becky Jaynes.

The school district is always looking to help those in need. If you are searching for a way to get a meal, or want to donate, please contact the Twin Falls School District office.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges
According to LS Power, work in the Western U.S. has just begun
New wind turbine project brings jobs to Southern Idaho

Latest News

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
DHW comments on the child welfare process after Bundy controversy
The high gas prices have started to affect local school districts
High gas prices affecting school districts
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
The couple have been charged with numerous crimes. (Courtesy police photos)
Chad Daybell seeks to have his case separated from Lori Vallow’s