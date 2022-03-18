Chobani donates thousands of meals to the Twin Falls School District

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Spring break gives many reasons to be excited, but that is not the case for all families in Southern Idaho.

For some, the break from school also means an interruption in the school-provided meals that can help so many with food insecurity.

This week, a partnership between the Twin Falls School District and Chobani continued as the company donated thousands of meals to the district’s at-risk services center.

This donation means the center is able to better prepare families who face food insecurity for the break ahead.

“These families are kind of hopeless when they come in, and once they see everything I can do for them, it gives them hope when they have been depressed and in a dark place. It just is a good feeling,” said at-risk services coordinator Becky Jaynes.

The school district is always looking to help those in need. If you are searching for a way to get a meal, or want to donate, please contact the Twin Falls School District office.

