Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans

Many first think of our ag industry and how this change may affect their business
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time permanent(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — An announcement from Washington D.C. is poised to make a change more than a century in the making.

A permanent status of Daylight Saving Time could come as early as 2023, and there are some obvious benefits to the change.

“I’m off of work at 5:00 o’clock and, gosh, it’s going to stay light until 7:00 p.m., there’s a whole bunch of things I’d rather do outside in the light,” said Bill Ebener, an instructor at the College of Southern Idaho.

Many first think of our ag industry and how this change may affect their business.

According to Roy Prescott of Prescott Land & Livestock, not much at all.

“I think I speak for agriculture, whether it’s the farming or the ranching piece of it, it’s irrelevant because we get up at sun-up and we finish at dark-thirty,” Prescott said.

But could the change have some unforeseen downsides, leaving some groups at risk of unintended consequences?

“I think of little kids trying to go to school in the morning, and I see them out there in the dark (and) I don’t see them out there in the dark,” Ebener said.

In rural areas, with less manufactured light and a higher dependence on school buses, the risk of longer, darker mornings could pose a real risk.

Prescott says the risk posed to kids is his biggest gripe with the potential change. As such, he says to keep things the way they are.

Ebener agrees, and says some things might be better off left alone.

“My point in all this is, I’ve never seen one-size-fix-all work. I’m sorry, I’m a cynical old man,” Ebener said.

