DHW comments on the child welfare process after Bundy controversy

In his blog post, Jeppesen also said while DHW respected the rights of people to protest, he condemned harassment and bullying
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In light of the controversy surrounding Ammon Bundy and a child custody case involving a family friend, DHW Director Dave Jeppesen issued comment on the child welfare process.

In a blog posted to the Department of Health and Welfare’s website, he said in part:

“When it comes to child welfare cases, our highest priority is to keep children with their families whenever that can be done safely, or to help the family address safety issues so a child can return home safely. In particular, there is a growing false narrative that parents should be fearful to seek medical care. Nothing could be further from the truth. Parents should always seek medical care and advice when their children are ill and for regular wellness checkups.”

In his blog post, Jeppesen also said while DHW respected the rights of people to protest, he condemned harassment and bullying.

To read his full statement on the matter, and a more detailed explanation of the process, click here.

