Fit and Well Idaho: Communicating with your child

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Talking to your child is a daily event, and for this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, we take a look at how to effectively tell your children what to do.

Doctor Brian Olsen, the lead psychologist with St. Luke’s Magic Valley, says there are a few things parents should remember when speaking with their child, especially when giving your child a command.

First, make sure you tell the child exactly what you want them to do and not what you don’t want them to do.

Second, only give commands to your child for things they already know how to do, not things that they are still learning.

Third, explain why you are giving your child that command. If you explain to them why they are doing something, they are more likely to do it on their own.

For example, if you tell your child to go get their backpack, tell them why they have to get their backpack.

“It avoids the idea of just do it because I told you so, and kind of that battle, that power struggle that happens here,” Olsen said.

He also reminds parents not to raise their voice, because then children will only think you are serious when you do.

