High gas prices affecting school districts

The high gas prices have started to affect local school districts(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School districts are already feeling a squeeze with a bus driver shortage. Now, with surging gas prices, a shortage of funds may be coming down the road.

“We do the best we can to conserve the best we can,” said Vicki Hope, the transportation director for the Cassia School District.

The Cassia School District is one of the districts here in Southern Idaho that owns their own busses, fueling them at their bus garage.

“We have a contract with a fuel company,” said Hope.

Since August, diesel for busses has gone up $1.50 a gallon. While this doesn’t seem like a large increase, having 40 busses to cover routes, most having fuel tanks holding 60 gallons, and traveling over 3,500 miles a day can be a lot. That’s not to mention the fuel efficiency of the busses.

“On a clear normal day, this bus here just went to Pocatello and back on a trip and it probably averages out to six-and-a-half to seven miles to the gallon,” said Ryan Schrenk, a mechanic at the Cassia bus Garage.

So what’s being done to make sure your kids are going to school? I asked Hope who says while they haven’t had to take drastic measures yet, extra-curricular trips may have to be limited in the future.

“First and foremost is getting the kids to and from school. It hasn’t come to that yet, but I could see that if gas got crazy it might,” Hope said.

One thing that’s helped the Cassia School District is the four day school week, saving them an average of $10,000 or more dollars a month. Another thing that’s saved them money, is keeping athletics close by.

“We started doing this a few years ago, keeping our athletics through season play in (the) district,” said Hope.

And in the hopes of not restricting extracurricular travel any further, Hope says there is one thing they can do.

“Just being as wise as we can with mapping out our routes,” Hope said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

