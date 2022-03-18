Advertisement

Idaho House approves bill to prevent vaccine discrimination

ackers said the bill finds the right balance between protecting employees’ rights and businesses’ ability to stay open
Cropped hand wearing a nitrile glove holding a Covid-19 vaccine vial and a syringe.
Cropped hand wearing a nitrile glove holding a Covid-19 vaccine vial and a syringe.(KPTV)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation preventing most private and public entities in Idaho from discriminating against people who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine headed to the governor’s desk on Friday.

The House voted 45-23 to approve the measure preventing employers from requiring employees to get the vaccine or entities requiring visitors or attendees to be vaccinated. Violations would be a misdemeanor punishable with a $1,000 penalty.

The measure has exemptions involving federal law, existing employee-employer contracts, and businesses that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Backers said the bill finds the right balance between protecting employees’ rights and businesses’ ability to stay open.

No one debated against the bill on the House floor, but opponents have previously said it creates special protections for one group of people and imposes additional regulations on businesses.

The measure, if it becomes law, will expire one year after the termination of all state emergency declarations related to coronavirus.

Republican Gov. Brad Little announced earlier this month that he will lift the state’s public health emergency disaster declaration on April 15, just over two years since it was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means if the bill becomes law, it will expire on April 15, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges
According to LS Power, work in the Western U.S. has just begun
New wind turbine project brings jobs to Southern Idaho

Latest News

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
DHW comments on the child welfare process after Bundy controversy
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)
Chobani donates thousands of meals to the Twin Falls School District
The high gas prices have started to affect local school districts
High gas prices affecting school districts
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
The couple have been charged with numerous crimes. (Courtesy police photos)
Chad Daybell seeks to have his case separated from Lori Vallow’s