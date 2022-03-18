Advertisement

Idaho Senate OKs bill to boost secrecy about execution drugs

Sen. Todd Lakey, a Republican from Nampa and the bill’s sponsor, said anti-death penalty advocates have “organized aggressive social justice campaigns”
The bill passed 21-14 (Source: WAFF file)
The bill passed 21-14 (Source: WAFF file)
By Rebecca Boone
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate on Friday has passed a bill that would dramatically increase the secrecy surrounding Idaho’s execution drugs.

The bill passed on a 21-14 vote and now goes to the governor’s desk.

The legislation would prohibit Idaho officials from revealing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injections, even if they are ordered to do so by the courts.

The legislation drew passionate debate from Republican and Democratic opponents who said it would certainly be challenged in court, that executions require more transparency rather than less, and that it would reduce the public trust in the state’s execution process.

But supporters said the bill was the only way that the state would be able to continue to carry out lawful executions, because no suppliers of lethal injection chemicals will sell the drugs to the state without guaranteed confidentiality.

Sen. Todd Lakey, a Republican from Nampa and the bill’s sponsor, said anti-death penalty advocates have “organized aggressive social justice campaigns” that “dox” lethal injection chemical suppliers as a way to stop executions.

“We need this bill to maintain the death penalty in Idaho,” Lakey said. “Frankly, their social justice war has been effective.”

Sen. Christy Zito, a Republican from Hammett, said that lawmakers shouldn’t approve a bill that would make it harder to determine the quality and effectiveness of the lethal injection drugs used in execution. She said based on historical data, there is a 7% chance that a lethal injection execution may be botched.

“Each and every one of us here today will have responsibility for that result,” if the bill is approved and an execution goes awry, Zito said. “Would you sit by the condemned and inject a substance into their bodies, not knowing what it was? ... Today, we decide what level of transparency and accountability that we want to live with.”

But Lakey said the drugs are tested for efficacy before they are used and that the Idaho Department of Correction takes executions seriously. Nineteen other states have similar confidentiality provisions, he said.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges
According to LS Power, work in the Western U.S. has just begun
New wind turbine project brings jobs to Southern Idaho

Latest News

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
DHW comments on the child welfare process after Bundy controversy
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)
Chobani donates thousands of meals to the Twin Falls School District
The high gas prices have started to affect local school districts
High gas prices affecting school districts
Many initially think of the impacts to farmers when discussing making Daylight Saving Time...
Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans
The couple have been charged with numerous crimes. (Courtesy police photos)
Chad Daybell seeks to have his case separated from Lori Vallow’s