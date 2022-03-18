Idaho Senator joins effort to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho U.S. Senator Mike Crapo has joined an effort with Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) to urge the Biden administration to aid Ukraine’s air defenses.

The pair of GOP Senators and others introduced a Senate Resolution urging the Biden Administration to facilitate the transfer of aircraft and air defense systems to Ukraine.

“The Administration should immediately expedite the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft and air systems, as well as additional support capabilities, to Ukraine,” said Senator Crapo. “We have to do more to defend the sovereignty of a free and democratic nation.”

The Resolution comes after repeated pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the West to implement a no-fly zone over his country to hamper invading Russian forces.

In addition to urging the facilitation of air defense capabilities, the Resolution would also:

Supports continued efforts by members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and other countries around the globe to identify additional aviation and air defense capabilities to transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Expresses that the Senate stands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russian aggression.

