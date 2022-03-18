Advertisement

Improvements on US-93 to begin next week in Twin Falls

The project is expected to be completed in May
The project will begin March 21
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin road work next week on two US-93 pavement rehabilitation projects in Twin Falls.

The resurfacing projects will begin on March 21. The road work will be on Pole Line Road from Grandview Drive to Blue Lakes Boulevard for road maintenance.

ITD’s road work will be in the overnight hours from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and lane reductions will be in place. All lanes will be open during daytime hours.

Other improvements will include ADA upgrades to pedestrian ramps as well as the replacement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard.

The project is expected to be completed in May. An open house will be held in May for information on the second project.

