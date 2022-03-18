Long, Jr., Gilbert Arthur

BURLEY—Gilbert “Gil” Arthur Long, Jr., a 79-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, from injuries sustained in a vehicular accident.

Gil was born on August 23, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was the second of eight children born to Gilbert Arthur Long Sr. and Eva Marie Zirkle.

Gil served for three years in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam combat veteran.

Gil graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in business. He worked at IBM for 25 years. In 1983, IBM transferred Gil and his family to Colorado, where he raised his five children. After retiring from IBM, he made a career change and worked for United Airlines for several years.

Gil loved being a Scout master in the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed camping trips and other outdoor activities. He helped many young men earn their Eagle Scout awards. He also loved to camp with his family, especially in Leadville, Colorado. One of his favorite memories was climbing Mt. Elbert, the highest fourteener in Colorado with both the Scouts and his family. He was an expert at camp cooking and loved to cook in a Dutch oven. Gil married Joyce on September 17, 2004, and shortly after they moved to Burley, Idaho, and began to renovate their century-old farm home into a home they loved. Gil and Joyce loved to work in their garden, cook together, and spend time with family and friends.

Gil is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Arthur and Eva Zirkle; and siblings, Jay Gordon, Rose Marie, Rosa Mareva, Martha Grace, and Bertha Faith.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Roberta Killip; brothers, Mark and Sid; his children, Dwight Corianton (Tracey), Eva Marie (Jonathan), Alison Marie (John), Rachel Marie (Shaun), Sarah Marie (Ray), Gretchen (Steve), Dale (Jana); grandchildren, Erin, Reilly, Rory, Christian, Isaac, Maeve, Sam, Seamus, Eli, Abigail, Jameson, Lia, Oscar, Skyler, Cierra, Sidney, Preston, Cole, Landon, and Rett; great-grandchildren, William and Wesley; and dear friends, Walter and Mary Wakefield.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Pella 1st Ward, located at 152 W. 400 S., of Burley, with Military rites performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group to conclude the service. Family and friends will be received at the church prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Burial will be in Pella Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

