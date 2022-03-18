Advertisement

Omicron stays on surfaces 3x longer than original COVID-19 variant, study finds

Scientists said the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as...
Scientists said the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as doorknobs and handrails, as sanitized as possible.(petesphotography/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:51 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - Omicron has stronger staying power on surfaces than other COVID-19 variants, according to new research.

Findings from two recent studies reveal omicron survived about three times as long on surfaces like plastic and skin compared to the original COVID-19 variant.

But researchers said there’s no reason to get overly concerned since the experimental conditions are far more conducive for virus growth than everyday life.

Researchers also say people are more likely to catch omicron by inhaling it than getting it through touch. Still, scientists say the findings are a good reminder to keep frequently touched spots, such as doorknobs and handrails, as sanitized as possible.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

