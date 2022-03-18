South-Central Public Health accepting grant applications

SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Behavioral Health Board is now accepting applications for its 2022 grant cycle for non-profits serving Southern Idaho.

All applicants must serve Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.

“The last two years have been hard on Idaho. The need to provide behavioral health support is greater than ever in our region, and we want to help,” said Jennette Reeder, SCBHB Chair. “Our grant awards give local non-profits a financial boost to support the important work they are doing, and get more help to our communities.”

Any non-profit that applies can request up to $20,000 for any program focused on prevention, treatment, and aiding residents in recovering from behavioral health problems.

Requests must meet one of the Board’s planning priorities such as education, transportation, housing, or suicide intervention/prevention/postvention.

Previous organizations who were awarded grants include:

Men’s Second Chance Living, a transitional home for adult men, used grant funds to support rent and counseling assistance for men who have completed substance use rehabilitation programs.

The Walker Center, a rehabilitation center, who used grant funding to support community education about substance use.

Because Kids Grieve, a program that helps families cope with losing a loved one, was awarded grant funds to sponsor transportation costs for local children attending Camp Erin.

Mike Howell’s TBI support group, a brain injury support group, used grant funding to purchase supplies and educational materials.

All applications are due March 31 and can be found online here. Any printed application can be mailed to EJ Poston at 1020 N. Washington St. Twin Falls, Idaho

