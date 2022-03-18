Advertisement

Twin Falls celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

The parade featured classic cars, a marching band, and other local businesses and people
Hundreds of people showed up to the parade
Hundreds of people showed up to the parade(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People gathered in downtown Twin Falls to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

From antique cars to a marching band, to food trucks and ax throwing, people enjoyed the St. Patrick’s Day festivities Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the day. Back in 2020, the St. Patrick’s Day event didn’t happen and last year was a smaller version, so people were excited to be back on Main Street again this year.

“We’re in a parade, people are happy, you see happy people, we’re making them smile, this is just a great day for everyone,” said one attendee.

The parade featured classic cars, a marching band, and other local businesses and people.

