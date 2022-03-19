CSI’s magical season ends in the NJCAA second round

LUBBOCK, Texas (KMVT/KSVT) — The road ends here. Do or die, CSI’s season ends in Lubbock, Texas.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 7-2 lead, thanks to the shooting of Sadie Gronning, the sophomore shot 50% and paced the team with 17 points.

CSI may have an one opponent on paper, but the Cardinal Cheer team begs to differ, all 75 of them.

“They brought their town, that’s a big group,” claimed CSI head women’s basketball coach Randy Rogers. I have been watching their cheerleaders for 10, no 20 years now at the national tournament. They’re pretty impressive. They’re loud and they’re into it. But I’m glad that we were able to bring our band and our cheerleaders, kudos to Joel Bate, President Fisher and Jacob for all their support.”

CSI trailed by five at halftime, but the third quarter, belonged to Trinity Valley, after this take by Ahsha Spencer, the Cardinals led by 15 and missing from action, posts Ashlee Strawbridge and Jojo Nworie who had foul trouble.

“I just try my best to be out of foul trouble, but I think they got it, they got me out of the game, but it’s all good because I am coming back next year for sure,” Nworie exclaimed.

When Nworie did enter back, she immediately made an impact and helped tally 16 points on the night.

But CSI was outscored 49-28 in the second half and couldn’t muster a comeback, losing 75-49.

“Maybe the moment got to us, but one thing I know we didn’t stop working hard, even with their pressure defense, we still gave it all to the end,” Gronning said.

Despite the Golden Eagles making an early exit out of Lubbock, Coach Rogers couldn’t be more of his girls.

“I don’t want to diminish the 30 wins, and Region Championships and SWAC Championships and all that these kids did.”

Eight sophomores may have played their final game at Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, but their effort the past two years is something Coach Rogers will never forget.

