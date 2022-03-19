Advertisement

Twin Falls baseball and softball sweep Friday doubleheaders; prep roundup

Both teams pick up their first wins of the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball team swept Jerome in a doubleheader Friday to open Great Basin Conference play.

Game 1

Twin Falls 11, Jerome 0

Wyatt Solsabal was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Bruins. Luke Moon went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.

Game 2

Twin Falls 11, Jerome 1

Otho Savage went five innings, with six strikeouts, and allowed just one run on the mound for the Bruins.

Twin Falls’ Ben Tarchione went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Cooper Thompson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Twin Falls (2-2) hosts Vallivue Saturday.

Jerome (0-3-1) plays again on Thursday.

Softball

Game 1

Twin Falls 6, Pocatello 4

Sydney McMurdie went five innings, allowing just three runs to get the win for Twin Falls.

Game 2

Twin Falls 7, Pocatello 3

The Bruins scored five runs in the fifth inning to take down the Thunder.

Molly Hodge was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Twin Falls.

The Bruins (2-0) host Vallivue and Ridgevue Saturday

Other games

Game 1

Burley 11, Preston 4

Game 2

Burley 13, Preston 12

