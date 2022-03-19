Twin Falls baseball and softball sweep Friday doubleheaders; prep roundup
Both teams pick up their first wins of the season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls baseball team swept Jerome in a doubleheader Friday to open Great Basin Conference play.
Game 1
Twin Falls 11, Jerome 0
Wyatt Solsabal was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Bruins. Luke Moon went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Game 2
Twin Falls 11, Jerome 1
Otho Savage went five innings, with six strikeouts, and allowed just one run on the mound for the Bruins.
Twin Falls’ Ben Tarchione went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Cooper Thompson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Twin Falls (2-2) hosts Vallivue Saturday.
Jerome (0-3-1) plays again on Thursday.
Softball
Game 1
Twin Falls 6, Pocatello 4
Sydney McMurdie went five innings, allowing just three runs to get the win for Twin Falls.
Game 2
Twin Falls 7, Pocatello 3
The Bruins scored five runs in the fifth inning to take down the Thunder.
Molly Hodge was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Twin Falls.
The Bruins (2-0) host Vallivue and Ridgevue Saturday
Other games
Game 1
Burley 11, Preston 4
Game 2
Burley 13, Preston 12
