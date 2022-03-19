Advertisement

Vigil held in Twin Falls to show support for people in Ukraine

A College of Southern Idaho professor who is from Ukraine spoke at the vigil
A vigil was held in downtown Twin Falls on Friday.
A vigil was held in downtown Twin Falls on Friday.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:57 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Close to 100 people gathered in the downtown commons Friday evening for a vigil to show support to the Ukrainian people.

People from all different religions and backgrounds were able to come together to share a prayer and a song.

A College of Southern Idaho professor who is from Ukraine spoke at the vigil.

He was emotional as he recalled all of the innocent lives that have been taken during this war.

“I want you to remember that life is precious, life is something that you can not bring back, we have to talk to people, we have to talk to people that you know, maybe you do not know, to close the sky over Ukraine, I know you think that it will hurt you, but it is already hurting all of us,” said Anatoliy Honcharenko, a math professor at CSI.

The vigil lasted about 40 minutes, and people wore yellow and blue as well as flown the Ukrainian flag to show their support.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT sister station KBOI is reporting St. Luke's in Boise went into lockdown Tuesday
Protesters force St. Luke’s in Boise into lockdown
ISP says the investigation remains ongoing
Hazelton man killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-84
Russia has been relentlessly shelling Ukrainian cities for weeks
Idaho man killed in Ukraine
Ammon Bundy found guilty on two charges
The Twin Falls County Jail
Inmates complain of conditions inside Twin Falls County Jail

Latest News

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy
The project will begin March 21
Improvements on US-93 to begin next week in Twin Falls
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
DHW comments on the child welfare process after Bundy controversy
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)
Chobani donates thousands of meals to the Twin Falls School District