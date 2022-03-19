Vigil held in Twin Falls to show support for people in Ukraine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Close to 100 people gathered in the downtown commons Friday evening for a vigil to show support to the Ukrainian people.

People from all different religions and backgrounds were able to come together to share a prayer and a song.

A College of Southern Idaho professor who is from Ukraine spoke at the vigil.

He was emotional as he recalled all of the innocent lives that have been taken during this war.

“I want you to remember that life is precious, life is something that you can not bring back, we have to talk to people, we have to talk to people that you know, maybe you do not know, to close the sky over Ukraine, I know you think that it will hurt you, but it is already hurting all of us,” said Anatoliy Honcharenko, a math professor at CSI.

The vigil lasted about 40 minutes, and people wore yellow and blue as well as flown the Ukrainian flag to show their support.

