Kimberly sweeps Burley, Saturday prep roundup

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Bulldogs baseball team’s bats didn’t reflect the weather Saturday, scoring 24 runs in a doubleheader sweep of non-conference opponent Burley.

Game one - Kimberly 14. Burley 4

Game two - Kimberly 10, Burley 3

Other baseball scores

Game one - Canyon Ridge 6, South Fremont 1

Game two - South Fremont 10, Canyon Ridge 9

Twin Falls 9, Vallivue 8

Luke Moon had a walk-off two-RBI drag bunt in the bottom of the seventh. Moon had four RBIs. Wyatt Solosabal was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

Game one - Wood River 6, Caldwell 3

Hunter Thompson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the win.

Game two - Wood River 13, Caldwell 6

Gabe Nilsen went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Wolverines sweep Caldwell.

Softball

Twin Falls 9, Ridgevue 1

Alivia Pizzaro and Reagan Rex both had two hits for the Bruins. Freshman Molly Hodge pitched a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits.

Vallivue 19, Twin Falls 15

Sydney Jund went 2-for-5 with a homerun and 4 four RBIs for Twin Falls, but four seventh inning runs for the Vallivue helped the Falcons to victory.

