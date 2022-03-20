Kimberly sweeps Burley, Saturday prep roundup
Canyon Ridge splits with South Fremont
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Bulldogs baseball team’s bats didn’t reflect the weather Saturday, scoring 24 runs in a doubleheader sweep of non-conference opponent Burley.
Game one - Kimberly 14. Burley 4
Game two - Kimberly 10, Burley 3
Other baseball scores
Game one - Canyon Ridge 6, South Fremont 1
Game two - South Fremont 10, Canyon Ridge 9
Twin Falls 9, Vallivue 8
Luke Moon had a walk-off two-RBI drag bunt in the bottom of the seventh. Moon had four RBIs. Wyatt Solosabal was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
Game one - Wood River 6, Caldwell 3
Hunter Thompson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the win.
Game two - Wood River 13, Caldwell 6
Gabe Nilsen went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Wolverines sweep Caldwell.
Softball
Twin Falls 9, Ridgevue 1
Alivia Pizzaro and Reagan Rex both had two hits for the Bruins. Freshman Molly Hodge pitched a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits.
Vallivue 19, Twin Falls 15
Sydney Jund went 2-for-5 with a homerun and 4 four RBIs for Twin Falls, but four seventh inning runs for the Vallivue helped the Falcons to victory.
