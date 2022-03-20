Weekend Weather Blog: Who’s Ready for some Springtime Weather?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been a cold winter, as we’ve discussed in the past few weeks, but we’ve seen signs of the weather beginning to turn the corner. last Saturday, we saw temperatures soar into the 60s, and 2 weeks ago we saw highs soar into the 60s for 3 days in a row. Now, it looks like this trend will be slated to continue over this coming week - and it looks like it’s here to stay for a while

GFS Jet (Pivotal Weather)

What are we looking at in the above picture? Well, that is the jet stream, and when it’s this far off to the north of the region like it is here, Warm air will be able to surge up to the north on top of this, a region of converging air, noted by 1.) the black lines, known as isohypses (essentially looking at the pressure gradient aloft) coming closer together over Utah, and 2.) the wind barbs (or the markers that look like flags) all converging into one spot.

As this high pressure region forms off to the south and east, clockwise flow around that high will push warmer temperatures north into the area. This will allow the jet stream to be pushed off to the north, and allow it to become fairly stationary.

So the good news with this? if you’re looking for a stretch of some really beautiful weather over the region, it looks like this will be the case. Temperatures are looking to soar into the 60s, and some of us even may touch the 70s. Unfortunately, there is a caveat.

Those looking for drought relief in the long-term will have to wait, as storms will be steered away from southern Idaho. This obviously won’t bode well for the drought, and could cause issues going into the summer fire season. The long term impacts remain to be seen though. In the meantime, enjoy the weather out there.

