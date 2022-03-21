Art Alley returns to downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Street art is making a comeback in downtown Twin Falls, with a lot of appeal for what is known as Art Alley.

Art Alley is hidden behind Milner’s Gate restaurant and was established in 2011.

People were able to paint murals on the bricks and concrete, but it took a hiatus for a few years with no new projects on the horizon.

This year however, a senior at Canyon Ridge High School wanted to do her senior project on Art Alley. Now, it’s back in action.

She calls her creation ‘Love Locks.’

“Love Locks is a project that is all over the world,” said Tony Prater, who oversees the project. “There are a lot of fences, bridges, (and) it’s a lock that you put on a gate or a fence.”

“Some of these have people’s names on them, the two people are love locked, or there are a lot of reasons to put a lock on a Love Lock gate.”

A few people have reached out to see about putting their work in Art Alley.

