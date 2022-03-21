Advertisement

Department of Health and Welfare prepares for next stage of COVID-19 pandemic

As a shift begins to a new approach for monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials say one thing will never change
The new focus will be on hospital capacity
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transition to a new stage, the Gem State’s most important indicators continue to provide health experts with hope.

“Our COVID-19 indicators continue to head in the right direction,” said Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch. “Our cases continue to decline, we’re meeting our goal of being below a testing positivity rate of 5%. In fact, we are at 3.7% statewide.”

For the first time during the pandemic, public health officials have had a month to catch their breath and reevaluate the ways this virus will impact the state long term.

While the possibility of normal life seems possible, there is still an air of caution among experts.

“With all of these reasons to be optimistic, we do expect to continue to have intermittent waves of increased COVID-19 spread in our communities,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner.

New waves, however, will face a much stronger defense among the community as vaccines, masks, testing, and healthcare capacity are as available as ever since the beginning of the pandemic.

Now, a change from the Department of Health and Welfare, as an emphasis on testing results and positivity rates fades and focus on hospital capacity increases.

“Surveillance for COVID-19 will begin to look a little more like the routine surveillance that we do for other viral respiratory diseases that we track, like influenza or respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,” said

“Our commitment, too, remains the same. That is to provide you with accurate and timely information so you can make the most thoughtful decisions to reduce the risks of COVID-19 for you and those around you.”

