Hundreds gather to protest abortion bill

Hundred gathered at the Capitol on Saturday to protest Idaho's abortion bill
Hundred gathered at the Capitol on Saturday to protest Idaho's abortion bill(Katie Rodihan)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Idaho’s fetal heartbeat abortion bill advances, around 300 people gathered at the Capitol on Saturday to protest against it.

The marchers called on Idaho Governor Brad Little to veto the bill that, if enacted, would be one of the most restrictive in the country.

The legislation passed both the Idaho House and Senate and is now awaiting the Governor’s signature. The bill would go into effect 30 days after being signed by Little.

Organizations such as Planned Parenthood have already promised action against the bill were it to make it that far.

