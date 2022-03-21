Advertisement

Idaho fire districts sending aid for Texas wildfires

Crews will be sent to McGregor, Texas to be an Initial Attack Task Force
Gooding Fire District
(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Southern Idaho Fire Districts are sending aid to Texas to assist the state in dealing with wildfires that have been raging across the Lone Star State.

74 fires have broken out in the last few days in Texas, resulting in more than 100,000 acres being burned. The resulting devastation has caused Governor Greg Abbot to sign a disaster declaration for 11 counties.

The Gooding Fire District and the Rock Creek Fire District will both send an engine to Texas to assist in controlling the blazes.

Gooding Fire Department Chief Brandon Covey says this March deployment is the earliest crews have ever had to deploy out of state.

Crews will be sent to McGregor, Texas to be an Initial Attack Task Force.

