Idaho gas prices dip slightly to start spring break week

Today, Idaho’s average price for regular is $4.35 per gallon
Gas pump
Gas pump(Gray)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A slight dip in gasoline demand and crude oil prices led to a modest decrease at the pumps this week, but one that drivers aren’t likely to notice.

According to AAA, the price of crude oil briefly dropped below $95 per barrel last week but is now trading near $110 per barrel.  If the pattern of higher crude prices continues, pump prices will likely follow.

Today, Idaho’s average price for regular is $4.35 per gallon, which is a penny less than a week ago and 83 cents more than a month ago. 

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $4.25, which is eight cents less than a week ago and 72 cents more than a month ago.

“Fuel demand fell this week as higher gas prices likely motivated some of the folks who were on the fence about taking a road trip to change course,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. 

“But according to our booking data, flights, tours, car rentals, and hotels are trending above pre-pandemic levels for March, April, and May in places like Florida, Mexico, and Hawaii.  Those who made arrangements before prices spiked will likely follow through on them.”

